Delta Township fire department urges residents to shovel around fire hydrants in the event of heavy snow

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We see signs red signs pointing toward fire hydrants all over our neighborhoods, but when hefty snow comes down, firefighters want us to pay extra attention to them.

Six to eight inches is not enough to completely cover a fire hydrant, but when streets and driveways get plowed, Delta Township Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Funk says the snow "very well can cover those hydrants and makes it difficult for us to find them."

In the event of an emergency, firefighters don't have much time to drive around to dig out hydrants following a snow storm. Because of this, they say they'd like to see three feet around in every direction of the hydrant shoveled out. Doing this allows firefighters to get their hoses and tools to the hydrant so that they can connect it fast and efficiently.

This easy task can save time and lives.

"[Residents] that are plowing driveways and businesses out not to push snow up against the hydrants, because then they really need to be dug out," Funk said.

As we wrap up the winter season, remember those fire hydrants outside your homes and businesses and help your local firefighters out.

