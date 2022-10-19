Delta Township District Library offering grab-and-go meals every Tuesday

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Delta Township District Library has partnered with the Greater Lansing Food Bank to ensure no one in the area goes hungry.

"Food disparities are something that you don't want to have to deal with, but they exist" said Margo Susnjar, a Delta Township District Library assistant.

Rebecca Campbell, the library's community relations coordinator, said this is an issue that became very apparent after the pandemic.

"We sort of were seeing a lot of families struggling, and the library is always super responsive to our community and their needs," Campbell said.

So, the library teamed up with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, who provided them with grab-and-go meal kits.

"We offer them here at the library, and families with any children under age 18 are welcome to come in and get a food kit," Campbell explained.

The kits provide a variety of boxed and canned foods that can help families in need.

Library employees like Susnjar take pride in helping community members and being a friendly familiar face.

The library offers a few other donated food options like their Free Little Fridge for community members to bring in any fresh produce or herbs.

The library's grab-and-go meal event will continue every Tuesday in the lobby of the library from 5 to 7 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

