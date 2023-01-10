Delta Township District Library hosts short story contest

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Everyone has a story to tell, and the Delta Township District Library is giving you the chance to tell it through their short story and poem contest.

The library's short story contest is open for Greater Lansing residents ages 6 and up to show some creativity and come up with their own stories and tales.

"This is the second year that we're running the short story contest, and we've added the poetry category this year," said Becca Hruscik, adult services director for the library.

You do not have to be an experienced writer to enter the contest. In fact, the library encourages everyone to step out of their comfort zone and enter even if you are a first-time writer.

"It's a fun chance to kind of express that side of yourself through writing. That's something that the library is always looking to support is literacy, which includes both reading and writing," said Hruscik.

All submissions will be published in the library's short story dispenser, which randomly chooses a story and prints it out for library goers to enjoy. Poetry submissions will be considered for the library's poetry walk, which is located on the walkway right outside the library.

"It's a fun little way that you can walk through and kind of enjoy our outdoor spaces and also read some great poetry," Hruscik said.

The guidelines of the contest are simple. There is an 8000 character limit for short stories and poems, and the library asks that people try to submit online through the library's website if possible. They also will take a hardcopy of the story as long as it has been typed out. Other than that, they just ask that the work be something that's original to you, and most importantly, the library wants you enjoy the creative process.

The submission deadline is March 10 by 5 p.m., so if you haven't already, you can visit the Delta Township District Library to submit your story or poem.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

