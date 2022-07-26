Delta Township District Library hosts field day for children

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Delta Township District Library hosted a field day Monday outside the library for local children to enjoy some fun in the sun and get active.

Library employees say during the pandemic, many kids missed out on playing with other kids and enjoying the outdoors, so they felt it was important to host this event to encourage kids to get outside and enjoy the outdoors.

"I think all the events we offer people see them and are surprised that we have things besides just books, and we offer a lot of different kind of services and programs at the library so anything that can bring people here," Becky Leboeuf, youth services librarian, said.

The library is planning to continue community outreach events like this one throughout the year.

