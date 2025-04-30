Delta Township District Library, Garden Project help neighbors grow fresh food on a budget

The Garden Project provide free seeds, space, and guidance to help neighbors grow their own food.

The initiative hopes make fresh food more accessible, especially for those with limited space or budget.

Watch the video above to see how you can be involved.

“We have a seed library here. We also have many different, different outlets,” said Rebecca Campbell, Delta Township District Library.

At the Delta Township District Library, gardening has become a way to help neighbors stretch their grocery budgets and access fresh, healthy food.

“Everything that we grow here at the library, we put into a little free fridge,” said Campbell.

And they’re partnering with the Greater Lansing Food Bank’s Garden Project to teach neighbors how to do it themselves.

“Everything from where to site your garden, what to plant, when to plant,” said Martha Hentz, manager of the Garden Project.

I talked to Martha Hentz. She's the manager of the Garden Project.

“What's your mission for this whole project?” I asked.

“To connect people to resources so they can grow their own food,” Hentz said.

The event happening this Thursday at the Delta Township Library is part of a larger project — the Greater Lansing Food Bank’s Lansing Resource Center gives free plants and seeds to low- and moderate-income neighbors to help them start their own gardens.

It’s part of an effort to make fresh, healthy food more accessible.

“Nutritional foods such as the things you can grow on your own can be very expensive in the grocery store, but they're quite easy to grow,” Hentz said.

And they’re hoping to give that ability to everyone, regardless of income or where they live.

“We also run a network of community gardens in the area where people can find space to grow, such as people who are in an apartment,” Hentz said.

GROWING FOOD ON A BUDGET (DELTA TOWNSHIP)

GARDEN PROJECT (LANSING)

