Delta Township discussing special property tax assessment for police services

In Delta Township, there's a new proposal for a special assessment that would help pay for police services. The special assessment would not require voter approval at the ballot box. Homeowners would see an additional 1.5 mills on their property tax bills, costing $150 per $100,000 of taxable property value.

The cost for police services in the township will nearly double, increasing from about $4 million to $8 million with the new contract that is being finalized.

Under the contract, Eaton County Sheriff's deputies serve as the township's police agency, known as Delta Patrol.

"A special assessment is probably the least democratic means to raise funds, versus a millage ballot initiative in which the people are speaking," said neighbor David Howell, who expressed concerns over how the money would be collected.

Township Supervisor Fonda Brewer explained the decision to pursue a special assessment rather than a millage.

"We thought that would be the better route to go because of several factors, one, time, this contract ends in September and two it gives us a little bit more flexibility with looking at the cost every year," Brewer said.

The final cost of the contract for Delta Patrol was a concern raised by another resident at the meeting.

"The township residents got raked over the coals with this one and like it was said before all we're going to see is more increases," the neighbor said.

Brewer explained that township officials had intense meetings, heard from other departments, and explored having their own police department, but time and money constraints led to their decision to contract with the county for Delta Patrol.

"No question about it, it is a good value for the price tag, this was our time to pay the cost of what we needed and that's what we're doing and we're comfortable with that price tag," Brewer said.

The board will vote on whether to move forward with the special assessment on July 7, and two public hearings would be set for August 4 and September 7.

