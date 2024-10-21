Delta Township cuts ribbon for new baseball fields and pathway at Mt. Hope Park

The project is part of the township's parks master plan aimed at enhancing outdoor recreation.

Funding included $500,000 from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and additional township funds.

Watch the video above to see the new additions to Mount Hope Park.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact-checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's home to me," said Lindsay Baker, Delta Township Resident.

Delta Township neighbor Lindsay Baker and her dog Otis have used the new additions at Mount Hope Park.

"It's just great that I have this beautiful facility to utilize every single day." Said Baker.

The addition of the pathway and ball fields is part of Delta Township's parks master plan, which calls for fields that local teams and programs can use to host baseball and softball games.

"This really solved a big problem for us. We have a centralized nice location to host all of our sports but with these two additional ball fields, having a quad of ball fields helps give us the ability to host tournaments and get a lot of regional use out of these as well." Said Brian Reed, Delta Township Manager.

The two projects cost about 2 million dollars with a quarter of that coming from a grant from a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fund. The township paid for the rest.

"This has been a long time coming, we've been working on this for eight or nine years," said Reed.

And for neighbors like Baker, the long process to get the park finished is something she can appreciate.

"I love being outdoors. It's convenient for me. I live just down the road from here. It's a beautiful park, I love all the added parkways they have. I walk my dog Otis here," said Baker.

