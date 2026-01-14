Delta Township bus routes cut as transit funding runs dry, affecting residents

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Public transit options in Delta Township have been significantly reduced after funding for several bus routes dried up, leaving residents with fewer ways to get around Eaton County.



About 30 bus stops in Delta Township are no longer in service as of this week. The changes affect multiple transit services that residents relied on for daily transportation needs.

CATA's Route 3 service no longer extends west of the Lansing Mall, eliminating a popular option for residents. Additionally, Eatran's Grand Ledge connector has ceased service entirely, while the Charlotte connector (now called the Eatran connector) offers only limited service with one morning and one late afternoon trip.

"It's kinda hard, after the holidays, and the route stop," one resident said about the service cuts.

Martha Burgen, a local resident, said the changes have dramatically reduced her transportation options.

"It irritates me a little bit," Burgen said.

She frequently used the CATA Route 3 service to reach stores west of the mall.

"I like to go out to the stores that I shop at on a regular basis, I do a lot of Christmas shopping and birthday shopping over there," Burgen said.

The service cuts resulted from the failure of the Delta Township public transit millage and the depletion of grant funding. According to the township, the millage would have cost the average homeowner an additional $80 on their yearly tax bill.

Eatran on-demand service is now the only public transportation option west of the Lansing Mall on Saginaw.

"Yes, Eatran is the only public transportation west of the Lansing mall," said Mary Clark, Delta Township Clerk and Eatran chair.

Clark said Eatran has been able to absorb some of the increased demand but expressed concerns about future capacity.

"I think everybody is in a wait and see mode," Clark said.

Delta Township Supervisor Fonda Brewer called for collaborative solutions to address the transportation gap.

"It’s important to be clear that this service did not end because the plan failed. The three-year pilot with the Capital Area Transportation Authority worked well and demonstrated that this model can continue to work.

What we are facing is not a service problem, it’s a funding problem. The need is still there, the ridership is still there, and the framework has already proven itself.

This moment calls for honest conversation and collaborative solutions around sustainable funding so we can preserve access to transportation that many residents depend on to get to work, medical appointments, and daily necessities." Brewer said in a statement.

Despite the setbacks, Burgen remains hopeful that bus service could return to the area.

"I understand we don't have the funds for it but I'd like to see it happen," Burgen said.

Eatran Route Information

