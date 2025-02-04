Delta Township board to open applications for vacant trustee seat

The board made plans to fill the vacant trustee seat, opening applications to the public.

Michelle Hart, who finished outside the top four in the November election, plans to apply, saying the board lacks Republican representation.

Watch the video above to see how the meeting unfolded. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Inside Fonda Brewers' first Delta Township board meeting as supervisor.

Public comment quickly switched to the now open trustee position.

"I'm asking you to consider the same hybrid model tonight to fill the trustee seat." said Michelle Hart, Candidate for Delta Township Trustee.

But how did we get here?

If we rewind a bit the seat is open because Former Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher resigned in September after he was charged with felonies including accosting a child for immoral purposes in what authorities described as a sting operation. He pleaded not guilty.

Fletcher remained on the ballot for the November election and won, but he never took the seat.

Later, Fonda Brewer was selected for the position -- leaving her former trustee position open.

One of the contenders to fill that seat is Republican Michelle Hart, who came in 5th place in the November election, one spot short and just under 3,000 votes away from the position.

“I didn’t win but I did receive 8,212 votes from Delta Township Voters” said Hart.

A republican Trustee hasn’t served on the board for nearly a decade.

“Right now there isn’t any representation on the board with the republicans and we do have a large base of republicans in our township, so they want their voice heard and I think the best ideas are generated when we collaborate together.” said Hart.

The board didn’t decide to appoint Hart at the meeting but will open applications to the public.

“We decided to follow the process that was used for past appointees, so the same process that was used for me in 2018 where we opened it up for everyone to come out and present their interest." said Fonda Brewer, Delta Township Supervisor.

Applications from the public will be accepted through February 13.

Hart says she’ll be an applicant.

“we’re looking at who’s going to be the best qualified person to to join the board so for me it doesn’t matter which party they are but it’s are they ready to serve and how the other board members because every board member gets one vote.” said Brewer.

THE PROCESS ACCORDING TO TOWNSHIP DOCUMENTS:

"My recommendation would be to follow a similar process as the 2018 appointment process in which we ask for applications from the public until 5pm on February 13, 2025 (to give staff time to compile for the February 17, 2025, board meeting). The Township Board would ask for statements from all applicants at the February 17, 2025, board meeting. In 2018, the Board allowed three (3) minutes for each applicant. The board would then deliberate and choose candidate[s] to come back for the March 3, 2025, regular board meeting for a more thorough interview. A final selection would also be made at the March 3rd meeting." said Brian Reed, Delta Township Manager.

