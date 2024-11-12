Delta Township board re-elected, faces looming challenges in the coming term

Delta Township board re-elected, maintaining full Democrat control despite national trends.

Board faces looming challenges, including the supervisor role and tax proposal concerns.

“We have a lot of projects that we’re finishing up so the continuity is good.” Said Brian Reed, Township Manager.

On Monday night the Delta Township board met, all elected officials remained the same going into the upcoming term.

Despite national election results flipping red, Delta Township trustees have remained blue, all re-elected board members ran as Democrats, beating out two republican challengers. The last republican trustee served in 2016.

With the election of the trustees, the question regarding the supervisor role has been a topic for the board.

“I think our board is well-suited, they’ve been focused on continuing projects and good governance moving forward. We do have challenges figuring out the supervisor position.” Said Reed.

Ken Fletcher served as the supervisor since 2008. He resigned after he was charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime. He has pleaded Not Guilty.

Fletcher was re-elected after his name was the only one on the ballot, beating several write-in candidates. under Michigan law, if Fletcher is not sworn in by January first the position will be vacated and a process will begin to find someone to fill the position

Another pending issue is the Eaton County tax proposal, which failed in the vote. Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich has previously said road patrol countywide could be cut. the board is awaiting what's next.

“We’ll kinda wait and see. We obviously value the county services that we get and our partnership with the sheriff and the delta patrol.”

As far as Monday's meeting

A discussion on Cost of Living Salary Adjustments sparked a heated discussion between board members regarding compensation.

“Excuse me, I have the floor, I have the floor.”

The board passed the adjustments for township employees but put increases for elected officials salaries on the table for future discussion.

