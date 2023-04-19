Delta Township Board of Trustees approves 6-year firefighter contract

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Earlier this year, the Delta Township Board of Trustees approved a new six-year firefighter contract with the local union.

This contract between Delta Township and the Local No. 2846 of the International Association of Fire Fighters has some big changes including reduced work hours, tuition for paramedic school and competitive wage increases.

The contract will give members a 3% raise in 2023, a 4% bump in 2024, back to 3% in 2025 and 2026 and then a 2% increase in 2027 and 2028.

All regular, full-time employees of the Delta Township Fire Department are included in the contract, which will continue through 2028.

We'll continue to keep you updated as we learn more about this contracts and what it means for these firefighters and the community.

