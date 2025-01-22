Delta Township board appoints trustee to fill vacated supervisor position

After months of discussion, the Delta Township board has chosen a Fonda Brewer as replacement for former supervisor Ken Fletcher.

Brewers vacated seat means the board has 45-days to appoint a new trustee.

“Call the meeting to order.” Said Mary Clark, Delta Township Clerk.

Board members discussed who will take the township supervisor position. it has been vacant since September.

Looking back, Former Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher resigned in September after being charged with felonies including accosting a child for immoral purposes in what authorities described as a sting operation.

He pleaded not guilty.

Because of the timing, Fletcher remained on the ballot for the November election. He won, but never took the seat.

I’ve been at recent township board meetings on what’s next.

At the last meeting, the decision was made to consider current board members who are interested in the position, which leads us to Tuesday Night.

And The meeting started with some opposition from a Delta Township neighbor.

“I’m fundamentally opposed to the board's intent to limit the candidate pool on the first round to the current members of the board of trustees.” Said David Howell, Delta Township Resident.

Moving into the possible decision of a supervisor appointment, only 1 board member spoke up for the job.

“I am confident that I am the right person to guide this board and our community toward the brighter future we all deserve” Said Fonda Brewer, Delta Township Trustee.

Fonda Brewer was appointed in 2018 and re-elected twice. She needed four votes to be appointed. and after some discussion votes were cast.

“there’s two ballots with no votes and four ballots for Fonda Brewer.”

The two no votes were cast in opposition of the process.

“I was not expecting to vote to turn out the way it did.” Said Fonda Brewer, Delta Township Supervisor.

Brewer told me her priorities will not change, and she hopes to continue moving projects forward.

“I’m still gonna be Fonda, there’s not a shift in what I do or how I carry myself, I’m an open book, I try to walk the walk and talk the talk, I will never over promise and under deliver.” Said Brewer.

The board now has 45-days to appoint a new trustee to Brewer’s former board position.

