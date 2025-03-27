Delta Township battery plant nears completion, LG expects to hire 1,700 workers

The 3-million-square-foot facility is 98% complete, with up to 1,700 jobs expected once hiring begins.

A vote has transferred key incentives to move LG Energy Solution one step closer to being the sole owner.

“It’s a key step in helping them get towards that big business interaction,” said Keith Lambert, COO Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board has approved the transfer of key incentives, allowing LG Energy Solution to take full ownership of the new battery plant in Delta Township.

The decision comes after General Motors announced in December that it would sell its ownership stake in the plant to LG. GM stated it would continue working with LG on battery production at plants in Warren, Ohio, and Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Keith Lambert, who has been part of the team working to secure business incentives for the project, said the change could benefit the area.

"Everyone is really excited about this because it actually adds a lot of flexibility in terms of LG Energy Solution, which actually has 20 global customers. They’re a battery-making company," Lambert said.

He added that battery production at the plant could extend beyond just electric vehicle batteries.

In a news release, LG said the nearly 3-million-square-foot facility is 98% complete, with about 1,000 skilled trades workers currently finishing construction. Once complete, the company expects to hire workers with a range of skills and create up to 1,700 jobs—meeting or exceeding the requirements of a $120 million performance-based grant for the project.

Lambert said the hiring process will begin as soon as the plant is complete, though he did not have a specific timeline.

"LEAP and Capital Area Michigan Works! especially will be doing everything we can to make pathways to those jobs," Lambert said.

