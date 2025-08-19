Delta Township asks residents for input on 2025 Master Plan

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Delta Township officials are asking residents what they want to see as the area evolves through a survey that will help shape the township's 2025 Master Plan.



Township officials are collecting public feedback through a survey to guide future development decisions.

Residents have expressed interest in more one-story condominiums, business development, and expanded bike paths.

The survey will remain open until Saturday, with additional public discussions planned for October.

I talked to residents and a township official about the survey to learn what people want to see in Delta Township's future.

"More one-story condominiums," said Sharman Moore.

"More businesses moving in. More business, more taxes," said Keith Melvin.

From housing to business developments, township officials want your input through a survey to help shape Delta Township's 2025 Master Plan.

"It is critical. It's like flying a plane with no directions," said Brewer.

I talked to township supervisor Fonda Brewer about the role public feedback will have in the process.

"It's gonna help us design the plan so that we can lay out where our focus should be in terms of growing our township with business or housing or any of those areas," Brewer said.

"It's very hard to find a one-story condo," said Moore.

Neighbor Sharman Moore shops in the area and says developments for affordable one-story condos are needed.

"As we get older, taking care and maintaining a house inside and out is very difficult, so one-story condos where you can own something but somebody takes care of the outside," Moore said.

"Have biking paths on every major street," said Sherry Heyse.

Neighbor Sherry Heyse would like to see an expansion of bike paths to help neighbors get around the township without a car.

"To stay healthy to get us out there, and out of the actual traffic in the street, which can be dangerous," Heyse said.

Brewer told me that whether you work, live, or even just play in Delta Township, they want to hear from you.

"We want to hear from everybody that travels through here or plans to, what would you like to see and visit while you're here with us in Delta Township," Brewer said.

The survey will be open until Saturday, and Brewer tells me more public discussions will be held in October.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

