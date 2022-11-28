Delta Township and the Grinch turned out for Black Friday

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The...the...the...the Grinch! This Black Friday, he spent his time right here in the Lansing Mall.

"I am here spreading Christmas cheer. Yeah, I know—Grinch!" Mr. Grinch said, recognizing the irony. "I'm here spreading Christmas cheer in conjunction with this wonderful event, Grinchmas 2.0 put on by Chaos Events."

Mr. Grinch said he saw about 200 kids Friday, and will be at the mall until Sunday at 5 p.m.

"Don't only come see me!" Mr. Grinch said. "Come see the wonderful vendors!"

Even by Friday afternoon, the Lansing Mall was still abuzz with shoppers, like Steve Tkaczyk.

"I have a grandson that like Taylor Swift, so I was looking for stuff that might relate to Taylor Swift," Tkaczyk said. "I found some things, but not what I was looking for. They must be selling out like crazy."

Over at the Menards on Delta Market Drive, General Manager Brian Oswill called this year's Black Friday a success.

"Compared to the last five years, I'd say this has probably been one of the better ones," Oswill said. "We've had a very good Black Friday this year. Turnout has been fantastic."

Oswill said everyone also appeared to be in good spirits.

"People are happy, friendly," Oswill said. "It's been a really good year for us."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

