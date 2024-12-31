Delta Township and Grand Ledge: A look back at 2024's key moments

Hello! I'm your Grand Ledge and Delta Township neighborhood reporter, Will Lemmink.

2024 was quite the year here in Delta Township and Grand Ledge. From debates over election issues to crime to significant economic developments, the year saw progress and challenges shaping the community.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS

From Amazon to a new hospital, 2024 saw the start of what Delta Township and Grand Ledge will look like in the future.

In June,

McLaren Medical Services broke ground on a 40-million-dollar facility located in Delta Township and bringing a start to medical services expanding into the Grand Ledge area

The 34,000-square-foot facility will include emergency room services, family medicine, diagnostic imaging, lab service, and various other specialty services, such as cardiology, neurology, and surgery.

The opening is planned for Fall 2025.

In September,

Amazon officially opened their new 1-million square foot facility in Delta Township that will play a key role in delivering Amazon packages for neighbors in Mid-Michigan.

Township officials said it will bring an average tax revenue of $300,000 to the county, and Amazon received no tax incentives to come to the area.

Company officials say the facility will create more than 1,200 new jobs with an average pay of $22.50.

In November,

Michigan-Health Sparrow broke ground on their new 32-million dollar facility in Grand Ledge.

Officials from the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow said services such as urgent care, primary care, specialist care, advanced imaging, rehab services, pharmacy services, and more will be available at the facility.

The 45,000-square-foot facility's purpose is to expand U of M's reach into Eaton County.

The opening is planned for early 2027, but officials are hoping to move that timeline sooner.

Also, in November, a change up,

General Motors bowed out of the planned Ultium battery plant, and LG Energy Solutions took full ownership of the plant in Delta Township.

LG officials said the plant is still on track to meet its previously announced employment commitments.

CRIME

These events shaped our neighborhood as they revealed vulnerabilities, prompting law enforcement and residents to come together for better prevention and awareness.

In May,

This is one of the first big stories I covered after moving to Lansing in May.

Josh Agnello's prized 1968 Ford Galaxie 500 was stolen off of I-496 after he left the car on the side of the highway to make an appointment on time.

He came back just over an hour later to find the car gone.

Luckily, in June, the car was recovered; the Ingham County Sheriff's office located the car at an address on Dexter Trail in Vevay Township due to a tip received from a neighbor.

In September,

Township Supervisor Ken Fletcher was charged with sex crimes in Eaton County after allegedly having social media conversations with a person he thought was under the age of 16.

Fletcher resigned from his position but remained on the ballot due to the timeline of the charges.

He won re-election in November, but according to previous emails received from Fletcher lawyers, it's unlikely he'll take the position.

Also in September,

Just over a week after Fletcher was charged a Waverly High School Teacher was arrested in a law enforcement sting.

He tried to meet up with an undercover Eaton County Deputy posing as a 15-year-old boy on a dating app.

At the time of the story, Officials said the Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police, and the Eaton County Sheriff collaborated on a task force stings with 22 cases in total coming through Eaton County since 2022.

COMMUNITY

These stories were some of my favorites, highlighting the giving and caring nature of our neighborhood.

In October,

This was one of my favorite stories of the year; between the visuals, sound, and story itself, I had fun putting this together.

Foosball Clubs USA put together the Great Lakes Classic Foosball tournament, with profits going towards their youth financial aid program.

Nationally ranked players from around the country came to Delta Township to participate in the tournament.

In November,

Mitten Misfits Farm has once again captured hearts with its inspiring mission to rescue misfit animals, giving them a second chance at life.

The Book Rosie's Dream, written by Jules Nelson, was inspired by her son Simon's experiences of helping animals at the farm.

The book highlights a sense of growth and belonging from experiences that her son had with the calming nature of the animals on the farm.

In December,

The season of giving was in full swing at the Lansing Mall.

The holidays bring an increased need for more than just food and clothing, with gifts for children becoming a key focus for many in our neighborhood.

The Fretail store worked to meet that need, dedicating resources to support families during the holiday season.

As we head into 2025, if you have any stories you think deserve coverage please send me an email at william.lemmink@fox47news.com

