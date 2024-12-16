Delta Township addresses recent water main breaks, targeting long-term solutions

Delta Township responds to multiple water main breaks along local roads.

Efforts are underway to prevent future disruptions and improve infrastructure.

Delta Township faced major disruptions Thursday after five separate water main breaks impacted St. Joe Highway, Thomas L Parkway, and Norwick Street.

Neighbor Peter Stob dealt with a break on Norwick Street.

“Water was flowing up and down the street into the drain and down to the corner,” Stob said.

Township officials attributed the breaks to the frigid temperatures last week.

"It is what it is, only got so much control. Mother Nature, she wins," Said Stob.

Utility crews worked through the night into Friday morning to resolve the issue. The township is also taking steps to prevent future disruptions.

St. Joe Highway, which has had frequent breaks, is a primary focus for improvements.

“St. Joe Highway had well over 50 breaks in the last 20 years.” Said Rick Kane, Delta Township’s utility director.

The township has started relocating water mains and adjusting pipe installation methods to address the problem. Kane is optimistic about the changes.

“There will be a lot fewer interruptions.” Said Kane

While part of the project has been completed, the two recent breaks occurred on the unfinished side. The project is expected to finish in the coming months.

Back on Norwick Street, Stob said crews handled the most recent issue well.

“They were back that night and fixed it, they worked all night on it, the next morning I had my water pressure back. Boom.” Said Stob.

