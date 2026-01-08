DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Delta Township police are prioritizing increased patrols and community presence as their main focus for 2026, according to Captain Rob Block of the Eaton County Sheriff's Office Delta Patrol substation.



Captain Rob Block says Delta Township's main complaints are speeding on Saginaw, loud vehicles, drag racing, and shoplifting

The sheriff's office is monitoring community feedback through emails, township meetings, and Facebook to shape patrol priorities

Local business owners report seeing more police presence around their establishments, providing increased sense of safety

“I want to be proactive, I want to see more deputies out on the road.” Block said.

Delta patrol combats theft, speeding issues with more officer presence

Delta Township renewed its contract with Eaton County to continue serving as the area's police force, a decision that was finalized last year following months of discussion and budget talks. Since the new contract went into effect, Block has shifted his focus to the township as out-county patrols were phased out.

"Main complaints I get: speeding on Saginaw, loud vehicles, drag racing, shoplifting," Block said.

Block said he's working to address those concerns by emphasizing more patrols throughout the township.

"Hopefully they're seeing more patrol cars out and about, hopefully they're seeing us make more traffic stops," Block said. "I've talked to the sergeants and deputies and been on foot patrol in the shopping districts, hopefully they just see an uptick of police going around."

Local business owners say the police presence makes them feel safer. Abdullah Abedlaquadi, a manager at Choupli Wood Fired Kabob in Delta Township, said he's been seeing the deputies patrolling the area.

"I've heard a lot about crime and robbery in restaurants. Seeing police outside makes us feel safer," Abedlaquadi said.

He said the patrols have given him peace of mind when closing his business.

"When I leave my business I see a police car pulling into the plaza, going around, we've been seeing them more and more," Abedlaquadi said.

Block said he's committed to listening to community concerns and responding to resident feedback.

"We get the emails coming in, I hear people in the township meeting talk about it, I monitor our Facebook page, and any complaints that come in I do try very hard to address," Block said.

