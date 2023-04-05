Delta Crossings development on pause once again following a newly-filed appeal

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Delta Crossings development in Delta Township has been a work in progress for a while, but after multiple delays, many community members are asking what the future holds.

Delta Township is a growing community with the new additions of jobs, families and businesses both big and small in recent years, which is what motivated Kris Krstovski, president of K2 Retail Development, to create the development now known as Delta Crossings. The development is set to include multi-family housing and a variety of businesses and restaurants.

The current variety of businesses at Delta Crossings has already kept more shoppers close to home like Shannon and her family who came from Grand Ledge to do some spring shopping. Shannon said she's glad to see these businesses being brought to the area.

"Sometimes we go out to Grand Rapids just for more selection, so it's nice to see a little bit more selection," she said.

The area's growth helped motivate Krstovski to create this development.

"And when you get, you know, to two big national tenants of like Hobby Lobby and TJ Maxx, you know, starting the, gearing it up to get this development out of the ground." he said.

There may have been more stores by now, but last May, the development was placed on hold when Krstovski's group filed a lawsuit against other partners for unpaid labor and materials.

"We fortunately scored a major victory with respect to the future phases," he said.

Then last month, they were hit with a new appeal filed by West Lansing Retail Development that set back their timeline once again. I talked with Krstovski's attorney, David Russell, who hopes that the appeal can be expedited soon.

"I made a commitment, and I stuck with it, and I made a commitment even to the contractors that I will stand by you guys side by side to make sure that this, this development gets turned around and gets moved in the right track and are back on track," Krstovski said.

The timeline for this project is a long one, the Delta Crossings development is a work in progress that will hopefully be complete within the next five to seven years.

