Crossroads Barbecue set to open new locations in Lansing Township, Grand Ledge

Yasmeen Ludy Crossroads Barbecue, new location in Grand Ledge.

Crossroads Barbecue is opening two new locations, one in Grand Ledge, one in Lansing Township.

Owner Ann Duchene said she was approached by the former owner 'maybe three-ish years ago" about buying it. She had no idea how to run a restaurant, but she didn't want to see Crossroads go away.

Now she's expanding.

"I had been looking at different ways I could personally get involved and invest in Grand Ledge and the west side of Lansing. And this came as an opportunity that just suited kind of that," she said.

Yasmeen Ludy Crossroads Barbecue will replace old Flap Jack.

Crossroads is located in the food court of Lansing Mall, but will be opening one location on Clinton Street in Grand Ledge and another off Waverly Road in Lansing Township.

Yasmeen Ludy Slicing meat at Crossroads Barbecue.

Longtime customer, Lisa Dye said she's excited for what's to come.

"I remember when they first talked about doing a barbecue place..." she said. "It's really cool"

Duchene's favorite part about owning a restaurant is "the experience of seeing people celebrate something and your food as part of that celebration, and food draws people together. And that's just a really fun aspect of it."

But Crossroads Barbecue means more to her than new locations.

"Women are underrepresented in the restaurant industry in general. So, I have two daughters, and I wanted to be a role model for them," she said.

Her customers are proud of her too.

"Women can do anything, we really can," Dye said. "She's a phenomenal, great lady, she's a good mom, a good wife, and she makes good food. I think it's really cool. We need more of it."

Duchene said the Grand Ledge location will be open in a couple of weeks, and then they will focus on the Lansing Township location.

