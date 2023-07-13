Consumers Energy introduces multi-family electric vehicle charging program

DELTA TWP, Mich. — Consumers Energy announces a new program to help apartment complexes make a transition to electric vehicles.

Through the new multi-family electric vehicle charging program, Power MI Drive, Consumers Energy is offering up to $7,500 in rebates to complexes that install an electric vehicle charger in parking lots or curbside locations.

To qualify for the program, the apartment complex must be a Consumers Energy customer and install an energy star certified level two charger within a block of the housing complex.

For more information or to to apply for the program, you can visit the Consumers Energy website.

