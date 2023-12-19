Construction begins on the Delta Township Sheriffs Substation

On May 2nd, the public safety facility and storage building bond proposal was passed for updates to the sheriffs substation built in 1982

A main issue was the lack of womens locker rooms

Construction has began on the building and will be complete in 18 months

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here in Delta Township where highly requested construction has begun on the sheriffs substation....

The public safety facility and storage building bond proposal passed by voters on May 2nd ..and soon after

The sheriff substation built in 1982 was cleared out for construction begin

The building will be completely new... Equipped with

"A community room, different office space for all the deputies, evidence storage room"

And what Township Manager Reed says is most important...... Facilities for women deputies

"I think everybody's excited about that it was something that needed to be done"

Construction is expected to be complete in 18 months and in the mean time officers are stationed just down the road

