Choupli - Wood-Fired Kabob wins January small business of the month award

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Choupli - Wood-Fired Kabob is a local favorite because of their delicious Turkish and Mediterranean menu, but it's also the consistently great service that keeps customers coming back.

"First, I always want my customers to be happy. I don't look for anything else, I always look for my customers to get in and out happy," Zahir Abed, Choupli owner, said.

The restaurant opened back in 2015 and started off small, but they worked each day. Now, they've worked their way up to win January's Small Business of the Month award presented by state Rep. Angela Witwer.

"We got a letter from the news that we won, and we didn't even know," Abed said.

But they are grateful that their years of hard work have not gone unnoticed.

"We love our customers because they always love us and always support us," Abed said.

Choupli is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

