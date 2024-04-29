Child abuse prevention month: How to continue supporting the cause past the month of April

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and advocacy groups like Small Talk have been educating community members on the importance of protecting children

Grand Ledge Police Department has been a partner with Small Talk and is reiterating the importance of taking advantage of the resources available to children, parents and educators.

In the attached story, we spoke with Officer Kirk Dewitt and Claire Redmer of Small Talk as they wrap up the month.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As Child Abuse Prevention Month comes to a close, officers in my neighborhood want to remind the community that the work doesn't stop here.

According to the Children's Advocacy Center of Michigan, 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.

This month we've told you about some of the efforts in our neighborhoods to raise awareness of the issue, but police officers in Grand Ledge know that the abuse doesn't stop here and they say neither should those valuable conversations.

"For the city of Grand Ledge we do have a fair amount of child abuse cases reported to the Grand Ledge Police Department with our counterparts CPS. We have great support, the police department has great support from our community members and we want to keep spreading that word about child abuse and how we can prevent that so we can curve the cycle of child abuse in the future. I think it's very important if we intervene now we can stop it later." said Kirk Dewitt of the Grand Ledge police department.

