Charges issued in connection with Grand Ledge shelter-in-place

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Eaton County Prosecutor has issued four felony charges against 22-year-old Dontae Deshawn Horton.

He is accused of actions that police say led to a shelter-in-place order for our Grand Ledge neighbors last Wednesday.

He was arraigned on Friday for charges including: Carjacking and Armed Robbery, both of which are punishable with a life sentence.

A cash/surety bond has been set at $500,000.

His next court appearance is a Probable Cause Conference scheduled for April 7.

