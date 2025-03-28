Charges issued in connection with Grand Ledge shelter-in-place

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Eaton County Prosecutor has issued four felony charges against 22-year-old Dontae Deshawn Horton.
He is accused of actions that police say led to a shelter-in-place order for our Grand Ledge neighbors last Wednesday.
He was arraigned on Friday for charges including: Carjacking and Armed Robbery, both of which are punishable with a life sentence.
A cash/surety bond has been set at $500,000.
His next court appearance is a Probable Cause Conference scheduled for April 7.
