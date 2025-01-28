CATA RYDZ pilot program aims to improve transit access to Delta Township jobs

Now through Febuary 27th, 2025 CATA RYDZ is offering free rides is designated areas.

CATA aims to expand public transit access in Delta Township, connecting residents to major local employers like Amazon, GM, and the LG battery plant.

Watch the video above to see how the service works. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Capital Area Transportation Authority is trying out a different way to get neighbors around Delta Township.

“This is really a new option of transit” said Dustin Hagfors, CATA Director of Planning & Development.

A new ride share service here in Delta Township hoping to expand access to the emerging jobs in the area.

“There's been a lot of new companies located out there such as Amazon and we want to make sure people in the Lansing region can access those jobs and have those opportunities for employment.” said Hagfors.

The new CATA RYDZ program will service three zones which include delta township, East Lansing and downtown Lansing and will allow users to download an app and schedule a ride to appointments, shopping or to work.

“Based on seeing how the riders react to it, we’ll know if this is something we want to permanently bring into the CATA network.” said Hagfors.

I wanted to see how the service worked myself, so I entered the Delta Township rider zone, where I was able to access places like the GM assembly plant and Amazon Fulfilment center.

“Not only is the service new but the vehicles are new, our ride right here has less than 1000 miles on it.”

And the only thing better than new is free and to promote this service CATA is offering rides for no fee.

“We are offering free rides on CATA RYDZ in any of the pilot zones starting Today and It runs until February 27th and then the fair would be the standard structure of 1.25$.” Said Hagfors.

I showed the app and explained the program to neighbors who showed interest in the vans, Garmaine Taylor, said he'll give it a try.

"I'll probably use it in different situations, I'm usually catching the regular bus." Said Taylor.

Kathie Blake thought the program was a great addition to the area.

“Oh definitely definitely, because there a lot of jobs, lots of opportunities in Delta Township.” Said Blake.

Future phases of the program aim to extend hours for late-night shifts and potentially expand the network's coverage area.

