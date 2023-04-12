Cargo ramp expansion expected to grow business in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tuesday morning, the Capital Region International Airport held a groundbreaking event to officially kick off their cargo ramp expansion project, and this expansion means more business for already growing areas like Delta Township.

Delta Township continues to draw the eyes of economic development.

"You start thinking about the strength in Delta Township around the distribution logistics sector between the investment that Meijer has there, the million square-foot Amazon fulfillment center coming," said Tim Daman, CEO of Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce.

As those projects move forward, economic leaders believe Delta Township will benefit greatly from this expansion.

"There's ample opportunity to continue to grow, you know, this cargo and moving products and goods not only domestically but from internationally right here," Daman said.

This cargo ramp expansion has the ability to create not only more business but also jobs.

As Delta Township continues to grow in both aspects, the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited for what's to come for the growing community.

"The expansion at the airport today is one more resource to help those businesses continue to do what they need to do and grow and expand and ultimately create more economic investment in job growth here," Daman said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

