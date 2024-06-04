CAR FOUND: Josh Agnello's 1968 Ford Galaxie has been located

The stolen 1968 Ford Galaxie was taken off the highway within hours of getting a flat tire.

Ingham County Sheriffs located the car at an address on Dexter Trail in Vevay Township

A classic car that was stolen in our neighborhoods has been found.

“It meant everything, the car has been in my family since I can remember, I had it help restored from the Make-A-Wish foundation,” owner Josh Agnello said.

In a press release Ingham County Sheriffs said the car was found on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, around 6 a.m.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies said they received a tip on the whereabouts of a stolen, priceless 1968 Ford Galaxie that we first reported on.

Deputies responded to an address on Dexter Trail in Vevay Township where they located the car in the backyard still in good condition.

The car is being dropped off at Josh Agnello's house today.

Another stolen truck was also located on the property.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are elated to play a small part in returning the car.

