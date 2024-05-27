Classic car disappears off the side of I-496

Josh Agnello's beloved 1968 Ford Galaxie 500, which has been in in his family for as long as he can remember was stolen off the highway after a flat tire.

The car was going eastbound on I-469 when Agnello got a flat tire and had to pull over.

When he returned to fix the car just hours later it was gone.

“Just Unreal, Unrealistic”

Josh Agnello was driving his prized 1968 Ford Galaxie 500 on I-496 when he got a flat tire just before exit 3.

“Pulled off, once I hit the rumble strips I felt the tire I think come off”

Agnello left the car on the highway for just an hour and when he returned, the car was gone.

“We drove the strip about 13 times, just feeling like this is not real”

He filed a police report with authorities, who are currently handling the case. Sargent Aaron Campbell is investigating the details.

“Some people had said they had seen a tow truck in the area who may have taken it, again that's uncommon but you know people they see opportunities. If that was in fact what they saw, a nice car on the side of the road and decided to take it. We’ll look into it.” said Aaron Campbell, Eaton County Sergeant.

The classic car had a special meaning to Agnello.

“It meant everything, the car has been in my family since I can remember, I had it help restored from the make-a-wish foundation”

Agnello suffers from cystic fibrosis and says the car was restored as part of his wish. He cannot bear the thought of not seeing it again.

“I’m honestly just sick to my stomach thinking about that”

If you have information regarding this case you're urged to call the Eaton County Sheriff's office.

