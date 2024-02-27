Cadillacs stolen from GM Lansing Delta Township Plant, MSP investigating

DELTA TWP., Mich. — Eight new Cadillacs were stolen from the GM Lansing Delta Township Plant.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers from the Lansing post responded to a call for "numerous vehicle thefts" from the GM storage lot on Davis Highway in Delta Township around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26.

When troopers arrived, they were told eight new Cadillacs had been taken from the lot.

MSP, the Ingham County Sheriff's Department, and the Eaton County Sheriff's Department checked the area and didn't find the cars.

A short time later, two of the cars were found abandoned on I-69 eastbound near Webster Road in Bath Township.

The cars will be processed for evidence to help identify suspects.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have any information about the missing cars, please call the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

