BWL finds elevated levels of boron in 6 private wells in Delta Township

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Lansing Board of Water & Light has found elevated levels of boron, a potentially dangerous chemical, in six private wells in Delta Township.

BWL tested the wells as part of an investigation related to coal ash contamination at the Erickson Power Station.

They detected boron concentrations between 2.58 and 4.17 milligrams per liter. The Erickson plant is subject to a standard of 0.5 milligrams per liter, set by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

High levels of boron can cause nausea, difficulty swallowing, harm unborn babies, and impact male fertility, according to the EPA.

"We met with the property owners and asked them, you know, if they were interested, have some test their water to see if there was any levels of boron in their water," said Dick Peffley, general manager for BWL. "And we did come back with elevated levels there."

Peffley says out of the six wells tested, four were linked to homes and the other two are owned by businesses. None are BWL customers.

"We told them, don't worry about it, we're going to take care of this," said Peffley. "Whether it's from our facility or another facility, or even if it's naturally occurring, we will offer you permanent solutions to take care of these elevated levels of boron in your water."

Peffley says they aren't sure about how boron gets into water. It's a naturally occurring element.

"You just want to make sure it's not at a level that's unhealthy to consume," he said.

BWL is working to clean up the wells. They've also given the property owners bottled water.

"We have told them that doesn't matter whether it's naturally occurring, or whether it's a third party that we're looking that caused this, we're going to pay for this," said Peffley.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light will do additional testing for wells within 1.5 miles downstream of the Erickson impoundment. Letters will be mailed next week to owners who may need their wells tested.

