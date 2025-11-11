Bus route cuts coming to Delta Township after close millage defeat

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Delta Township residents who rely on public transportation will soon lose access to CATA's Route 3 extension after voters narrowly rejected a millage proposal that would have funded the service.



The Route 3 extension will end after the holiday season, with service reverting to the Lansing Mall area.

Voters rejected the transportation millage by a 53-47% margin last week

Residents without cars will lose access to essential services like medical appointments and shopping

Jose Archer moved to Delta Township three months ago seeking tranquility in a quiet area outside the city, but without a car, he depends on the Route 3 extension to reach essential services in Lansing.

"To get to town, to my doctor, to the bank," Jose Archer said.

However, grant funding for this route extension has dried up. Last week, Delta Township voters had an opportunity to preserve and fund the route's future through a millage proposal. The measure would have funded the route and allowed the township to create a transportation committee for additional services, but voters rejected it in a close 53-47% vote.

The bus stop is now scheduled for removal.

CATA released a statement explaining the situation:

"To support the ongoing needs of riders, current CATA and EATRAN services in Delta Township will continue operating unchanged for the time being, including fixed-route service, Spec-Tran, CATA Rydz and the regional connectors.However, without local funding to support operational costs, CATA’s Route 3 Extension and expanded Spec-Tran service area in Delta Township will end and revert to pre-extension boundaries following the holiday season.CATA and Delta Township officials are discussing next steps and the future of public transportation following the millage vote. Other service changes have not yet been finalized.Specific service end dates and related details will be shared soon, and customers will be notified in advance through CATA’s communication channels."

This means services will now terminate around the area of the Lansing Mall.

"But now that you're taking away the bus stop, what now for me?" Archer said.

Other riders from Lansing expressed disappointment about losing consistent access to shopping at Walmart and stores at Delta Crossings.

"It is disheartening, I know that there are a lot of people who use this route and they have to depend on it," Annie Bettis said.

Township Supervisor Fonda Brewer addressed the vote results in a statement:

“The voters have spoken, and while the millage proposal for public transportation did not pass, we respect that decision. We understand that some residents relied on the Route 3 extension, and this outcome will have an impact for them. At this point, it’s out of our hands, and we’ll continue to focus on the programs and services that meet the needs of our community. Delta Township remains committed to providing the high level of service and support our residents have come to expect.”

CATA says more information about exact end dates will be announced soon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

