Burning permits suspended for the city of Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Grand Ledge Fire Department has suspended burning permits for the city of Grand ledge and Oneida Township starting Wednesday until further notice.

The suspension comes after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Eaton County, Ingham County and other parts of lower Michigan.

Weather will continue to be monitored by the Grand Ledge Fire Department until burning conditions become safe for the community.

