Building futures: Eaton RESA program blends classroom and job site training

The Eaton RESA program allows students to split their time between the classroom and a job site, providing hands-on experience in fields like heavy construction equipment repair.

Former students, like Shaelyn Sage, have returned as instructors, teaching the next generation with real-world applications directly on the job site.

Watch the video above to see some of the equipment students work on.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It’s a program offered through Eaton RESA, that brings students to a job site here in Lansing.

“Come here go to class and then go to work”

For student Joseph Kioski, this program is more than just school, it's his future and current job.

“Since I’m hired into AIS, right after high school, I will keep working at AIS and go through some of the different training that they provide.” said Kioski.

He learns how to repair and operate heavy construction equipment at school and after.

As your Eaton County neighborhood reporter I’ve shown you the many ways schools in my neighborhood are promoting the trades and this program has already seen students turn into instructors.

Shaelyn Sage was once in the same shoes as these students, but now she is teaching them.

“The classroom I teach in is actually the classroom I went through this program four years ago, I graduated from it.” said Sage.

She emphasized the benefits of being on the job site of what they’re teaching in the classroom.

“We can take them, and say we’re working on hydraulic control valves, we can go out to the machines in the yard and have them put their hands on control valves.” said Sage.

The program is offered alongside the regular high school curriculum, so after graduation students like Kioski can go right into the workforce without worrying about college debt.

“Learning something I’m going to use for the rest of my life, compared to sitting in a classroom all day.” said Kioski.

