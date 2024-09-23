Blessing of pets event takes place at Grand Ledge United Methodist Church

On Sunday pets were blessed as part of a special ceremony at Grand Ledge United Methodist Church

On Sunday, it wasn’t just humans at the Grand Ledge first united Methodist church.

If you looked to your left and your right you’d see Dogs, Cats, and even horses.

This is all part of their annual Blessing of Pets Ceremony. Allison Miller brought her cat Jasper to the event.

“I think it’s a pretty awesome experience, that the church is doing and it’s good to see everyone's family members that aren't just people, it’s a really exciting experience.”

The event started during COVID-19 and has continued through the past four years, church leaders hope to continue the event and invite anyone to join next year.

