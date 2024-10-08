Big Brothers Big Sisters has launched a new mentorship program at Grand Ledge High School.

Students will take part in a year-long class mentoring an elementary student.

"I've always liked loved working with kids" Said Avi Skinner, Student Mentor, Grand Ledge High School.

Students like Avi Skinner are participating in the new High School Bigs program at Grand Ledge High School. It's a chance to follow in her parents footsteps in a new way.

"I really wanted to be a part of this program because my parents were in big brothers big sisters and whenever they talked about it I just thought it sounded like a really cool thing to do." Said Skinner.

The new program mirrors what the capital area big brothers big sisters program has done in the past with one key difference.

"Typically we have adult mentors from the community coming in from the schools." Said Megyn Forest, Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters Capital Region.

But now it's high schoolers visiting the younger elementary students once a week.

Leaders say the program provides a mentor for younger students, giving them a role model to look up to.

"So we've seen a trend where we have more and more schools reaching out for something to provide their students, not just their younger students but their older students who want to continue giving back to the community." Said Forest.

Grand Ledge High School is the first in the capital area to integrate this program into their school and big brothers big sisters hope to expand the program.

"Ingham, Clinton, Shiawassee, and Ionia we'd love to be in all 200 plus school districts that we have within our service area." Said Forest.

As the program kicks off in Grand Ledge, mentors like Skinner are excited as they hope to make an impact.

"I really look forward to spending time with the kids, being a positive mentor" Said Skinner.

