Best Furniture Outlet hosts community event with free backpacks and supplies for back-to-school season

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The back-to-school countdown is on, and families across our neighborhoods are getting ready. I visited Best Furniture Outlet in Delta Township, where they sparked that back-to-school spirit by giving families a boost with free school supplies, games, haircuts and more.



Best Furniture Outlet helped give away over 1,000 backpacks and thousands of dollars worth of school supplies.

The event helped local organizations like Mikey 23 Foundation connect with families about after-school programs.

Organizer Ehab Awad plans to host the event again next year.

Brandy Edwards, who is sending her four boys back to school, attended the event.

"I think growth, growth in our children, the advancement that they do," Edwards said when asked what she's looking forward to most this school year.

She said events like the one she came to Wednesday help stretch her dollar.

"It saves me a lot of money that I don't have to spend, that I can spend on their clothing, shoes or other items," Edwards said.

Organizer Ehab Awad opened the Best Furniture Outlet parking lot to the community for a back-to-school get together, an event he said is about more than just giveaways.

"It's all about giving back and inspiring other business owners that if we can do it you guys can do it as well," Awad said.

Awad says they gave out over 1,000 backpacks and thousands of dollars worth of school supplies.

The event also helped organizations like The Mikey 23 Foundation connect with neighbors.

"When they get back in school we have an after school program, we're looking forward to signing all the kids up at local high schools," said Michael McKissic, Founder of The Mikey 23 foundation.

Susan Shilton, Senior district director for Junior Achievement of Mid Michigan, was also at the event.

"Many of the games that you see here are also either stem related or J A trivia type games so we're throwing a bit of education in that they don't even know they're getting in some cases," Shilton said.

Awad told me he plans to put this event together for next year.

"Community is unity, we want to continue to unite our community," Awad said.

