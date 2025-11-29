GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — After Thanksgiving, Reverman Tree Farm in Grand Ledge opens for the Christmas season, welcoming families to choose real Christmas trees.



Family tradition brings generations together through a shared outing.

Riverman estimates about 15,000 trees available for sale; open Fridays–Sundays with hot chocolate and candy canes.

Families say they choose real trees for tradition, the fresh scent and the hands-on ritual of selecting and cutting one — a multi-generational outing.

Owner Jean Reverman says the farm has about 15,000 trees and operates Fridays through Sundays. Visitors enjoy a hands-on outing — horse-drawn rides, hot chocolate and candy canes — and many say they prefer real trees for the scent, the ritual of selecting and cutting one, and the memories the experience creates. Parents and returning students from college treat it as an annual tradition that changes slightly each year, making the trip a festive way to kick off the holidays and draws neighbors together each season.

At Reverman Tree Farm, Mid-Michigan Families Keep Holiday Tradition Alive with Real Trees

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.