Around 4 million Powerball tickets were purchased in Michigan Wednesday

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — By the end of the day Wednesday, Michigan Lottery players purchased 5.4 million Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the jackpot of $1.2 billion.

Four million tickets were purchased on Wednesday alone, at a rate of about 243,000 per hour.

Ticket-buyers at the Quality Dairy on St. Joseph Street in Delta Township said if they won, they'd spend the money on their families, charities and, for Diane Winkler, buy a house with a pool and a nice car.

No one won Wednesday night, so the jackpot now grows to $1.5 billion. If someone were to win Saturday, it will be the largest Powerball jackpot ever won in Michigan. The last Powerball jackpot was won Aug. 3. The last time someone in Michigan won was February 2020.

Whoever wins will take home the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

