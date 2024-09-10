Apprenticeship Program Wall at Grand Ledge High School promotes debt free trades programs

The Apprenticeship Program Wall promotes a debt free way for students to find a career.

Betsy Mauk created the Building Trades Tour Series as a way to promote pathways to a career.

Watch the video to see where a career in the trades can take you.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Grand Ledge Students are learning a skill and welding can offer a path to a future career, without student debt.

"It's definitely made me more excited" Said Hunter Aprill, Senior, Grand Ledge High School

Students like Hunter Aprill are currently working in an county wide program offering hands-on training. after the program, he will go into an apprenticeship where he'll start his career, without the burden of student loans.

"I think it's great, It's something I didn't want to really look forward to with all the debt and stuff but I think it's great that you can learn and get paid now." Said Aprill.

And students walking through the hallway at Grand Ledge High School can see their own options to learn a trade, and stay out of student debt.

“We’ll this is just a fabulous resource all in one place” Said Kris Dykstra, Career Development Coordinator, Grand Ledge High School.

it's called an apprenticeship wall, showing how students can learn debt free.

"I thought it was very interesting because I feel like traditionally, college, especially four years is what everyone normally gravitates too." Said Melody Magee, Senior, Grand Ledge High School.

Betsy Mauk created the wall, she's a Grand Ledge Graduate and started what's called Building Trades Tour Series after being inspired by her children.

"I think that it's been very hard to find access to where you go to enter an apprenticeship and get into a trade school" Said Mauk.

Mauk created the display to simplify the process of learning about and applying to apprenticeships.

"I think that this is a very good option for them to have everything here with the QR codes so they can go directly to the application process.” Said Mauk.

The Building Trades Tour Series hopes to expand across mid-Michigan, so more students can be able to make plans like Aprill.

"Being able to come here and do what I love is just a great experience" Said Aprill.

