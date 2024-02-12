Anna's House is coming to Delta Township

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — If breakfast is your most important meal of the day, you'll be excited to know that Anna's House is coming to our Delta Township Neighborhood.

The Michigan based chain is opening its thirteenth restaurant in the former location of the Tin Can Bar on Migaldi Lane.

They plan to open near the end of 2024 and feature a wide variety of breakfast and lunch options including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

