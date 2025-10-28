Anna's House celebrates future Grand Ledge location with ribbon cutting

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Anna's House is bringing its popular breakfast and lunch menu to the Grand Ledge area with a new location in Delta Township.

The Michigan-based restaurant chain celebrated the future opening of its 13th location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday. The new restaurant will occupy the former Tin Can Bar space on Migaldi Lane.

Anna's House is known for offering a wide variety of breakfast and lunch options, including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian dishes to accommodate different dietary needs.

Construction is currently underway at the Delta Township location, with a projected opening in 2026. The company plans to begin recruiting team members later this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

