An investigation into conditions at Deepdale Cemetery

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cheryl Krapf-Haddock buried her father Gerald at the Deepdale Memorial13 years ago and she said she’s had issues at the cemetery, starting with the clean up of his headstone.

“It’s lumpy, bumpy and just not maintained,” she said.

But the issues don’t stop there, there’s overflowing trash cans, deep potholes, and water leaking inside of the mausoleums, all issues that Krapf said she’s brought to management.

We took a trip to the management’s office who directed us to corporate, who provided us with this statement:

“The new leadership team is aware of the situation at Deepdale. We are in the pre assessment phase of putting together a comprehensive plan. We will keep the community updated as the plan evolves through our website and social media page. We apologize to our families for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to rectify the situation.”

As for Krapf, she’s disappointed because she said her father , who sacrificed so much during his life, shouldn't have to rest in a place like this.

“He served our country, the greatest country in the world, so he deserved better than that and my mom is worried she won’t be able to be buried next to him because of the conditions,” she said.

We reached out to Delta Township’s Code Enforcement Department to see if there are any open violations at the cemetery, but we were told it would be a few days before we get that information.