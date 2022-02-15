Amazon fulfillment center in Delta Township is 4 months behind schedule

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Construction is well underway on mid-Michigan's first Amazon fulfillment center in Delta Township, but the project is already four months behind the original schedule.

Delta Township Manager Brian Reed said the construction timeline was "very aggressive."

"They have their structure in, their structural steel, on the exterior there are footings," Reed said. "They're currently working on their wall panels and interior steel."

Construction on the facility at the corner of Creyts Road and West Mount Hope Highway began last fall and was set to be complete in August. It's now expected to be complete in December.

"People are very excited in Delta right now because we have so much development going on and so many big projects," Reed said. "A lot of future jobs and right now a lot of construction jobs."

Reed said the investment is greater than $100 million. The 1 million-square-foot facility is expected to bring anywhere between 500 and 1,000 jobs.

Amazon Field Communications Manager Jessica Pawl said the company doesn't have any updates at this time other than that the project is ongoing.

