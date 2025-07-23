EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Eaton County officials say they still need to make more cuts to balance the budget, with impacts expected across every corner of the county. A special meeting is scheduled for Friday to discuss potential areas for cuts.



Eaton County commissioners are considering budget cuts that could affect various county services.

The county's treatment court program, which helps people overcome addiction, could be at risk.

Officials are encouraging residents to attend Friday's meeting and share their perspectives.

One program that could be affected is the Eaton County sobriety courts, which one local resident credits with changing his life.

Advocate asks board to shield Eaton County sobriety court from cuts

Kevin Tew, who spoke at last week's commissioner meeting, says the treatment court was his lifeline after being denied residential treatment due to qualification requirements.

"What changed everything for me was the Eaton county sobriety courts," Tew said.

"My path to the treatment court in itself, it's like many other people, it's that lifeline that pulls us out of addiction," he said.

Tew now works as a peer recovery coach coordinator for Mid-Michigan Recovery Services, a position he sought after graduating from the Eaton County sobriety courts in 2022.

"Actually I was in treatment court this morning, early, in Ingham County, so I watched a couple of people phase up through the program," Tew said.

According to Eaton County officials, their treatment court program is mostly funded through grants, with efforts underway to secure additional grant funding. However, the service is not mandated by the state, putting it at risk as commissioners consider budget priorities.

"To get rid of these programs, we'd see increased costs in jails, hospitals, emergency services, and really we'd be robbing the community of those redemption stories," Tew said.

Personal stories like Tew's highlight the human impact of potential budget cuts.

"If it wasn't for the treatment court to be able to step in and pull me out, I have no doubt in my mind for my personal story that I'd still be out there battling the alcoholism," he said.

Logan Bailey, communications director for Eaton County, emphasized the importance of public input as commissioners face difficult decisions.

"For the public to come in and actually present a public comment, their concerns, their ideas, what they care about, is so incredibly important for the commissioners to hear. These commissioners have some really tough decisions to make," Bailey said.

Bailey encourages residents to attend Friday's special board meeting and share their perspectives, as more cuts are expected to be discussed.

