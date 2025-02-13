A sweet reason to visit downtown Grand Ledge this weekend

The Chocolate Cruise in downtown Grand Ledge this Saturday will feature over 10 businesses offering free chocolate and a punch card raffle.

Martha Davis, Owner of Tap House Boutique says business can be as slow as 1-2 people a day during the winter weather.

Watch the video above to see how local businesses are banding together.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's brisk but doable." Said Kirk and Debbie Melville, Shoppers.

That’s how one local business owner describes the cold weather in downtown Grand Ledge, which has been keeping customers away.

"We might see just one or two people in the store per day, so it’s hard," said Martha Davis, Tap House Boutique.

To combat the slowdown, businesses are working together to draw in more visitors—customers like Kirk and Debbie Melville.

"It’s cold, but it’s warm inside, and the shops are close together, so you're in and out and moving on to the next one," Kirk said.

One idea to bring people downtown is the Chocolate Cruise, an event where more than 10 businesses are offering a sweet treat to those who brave the cold.

"We have over 10 businesses participating in the Chocolate Cruise," said Davis.

It may not be a tropical getaway, but downtown shops hope it's a cruise that locals won’t want to miss. Visitors will receive chocolate and a punch card at each participating business. Those who visit all locations will be entered into a raffle.

Martha Davis, owner of Taphouse Boutique, came up with the idea to encourage more people to shop downtown.

Other businesses, like All About the Home, are also taking part.

"I hope people find it fun and want to get out and be a tourist in their own town," said Carolyn Miller, Owner, All About The House.

As I’ve reported, businesses here have faced challenges in recent months—from road construction in the summer to now the bitter winter cold. But while some shops are seeing a drop others, like Mi Rural Records, are seeing a boost in business.

Owner Chris Edmondson said he hopes the Chocolate Cruise will encourage more people to explore downtown.

"The record shop is a unique niche in Grand Ledge, similar to the tabletop gaming lounge two doors down. You don’t see too many of those around with the card stamping, I think it will bring people to other businesses, too," said Edmondson.

Kirk Melville said he’s happy to see local stores working together.

"There are different shops, different things, great people—so why not?" said Kirk.

The Chocolate Cruise takes place this Saturday afternoon in downtown Grand Ledge.

