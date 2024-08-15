A public health vending machine at the Delta Township District Library aims to help neighbors

The vending machine was funded through the State Opioid Response federal grant.

The vending machine removes the barrier of having to interact with another human to receive the items tied with stigmas.

Watch the video above to see how this vending machine got into the Delta Township District Library. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“We wanted a way to distribute the Narcan into the community and we just weren't very sure how we were going to do that.” Said Rebecca Campbell, Delta Township District Library.

After the Delta Township District Library received naloxone to distribute to the surrounding community, ideas on how to do it were answered.

“Here at the Delta Township District Library we’ve placed a vending machine that has several different harm reduction supplies including Narcan, fentanyl, and xylazine test strips as well as first aid kits, and CPR masks,” Said Kaylynne Miesen, Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

Kaylynne Miesen from the Barry-Eaton District Health Department collaborated with the Center for Behavioral Health and Justice at Wayne State University to place a vending machine at the library through a federal grant.

“These are vending machines, that look a lot like your snack vending machine, and the purpose of them is to distribute free naloxone or Narcan, to Michigan communities across the state in a really low barrier and easy to access way,” said Danielle Lenz, Center for Behavioral Health and Justice, Wayne State University.

Officials running the program say having the ability to access the items without human interaction removes a barrier to getting them into the hands of people who need it.

“The stigma with harm reduction it’s a very new approach that public health is taking on and it's the idea of meeting the community where they’re at, in order to do so we're offering resources like Narcan, fentanyl, or xylazine test strips.” Said Miesen,

In addition to the naloxone and drug additive test strips, the vending machine also offers items like gun locks, diapers, pregnancy tests, and drug disposal bags all for free.

“I think it’s just important resources for people who don’t necessarily have other means to get those.” Said Campbell.

The vending machine has been up since May and has distributed 30 boxes of naloxone, 11 fentanyl/xylazine test strips kits, and 43 gun locks.

