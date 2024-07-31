A Local organization is funding more AED devices to be put around Delta Township.

New AEDs funded by the Delta Waverly Rotary Club are being placed at Waverly High School, Middle School, and Delta Mills Park.

Inspiration to expand access came from what happened to Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after taking a hit in an NFL game.

Watch the video above to see where the new AEDs will be placed.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“The Delta Waverly Rotary Club really puts a passion towards making our community safe,” Said Melissa Nay, President of Delta Waverly Rotary Club.

A passion that is life-saving in this case.

“Every minute that goes by without any CPR or AED your chances of survival go down by 10 percent.” Said Brian Hatfield, Training Officer, Delta Township Fire Department.

Brian Hatfield, training officer at the Delta Township Fire Department emphasizes the importance of AEDs in public places.

"I like to see them everywhere, any public place, any big place, any place with a lot of folks needs an AED." Said Hatfield.

Former Delta Waverly rotary club president, Mike Bower, says he was inspired to create better access to AEDs after witnessing Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest during an NFL football game.

“They ended up helping him as a result of having it and there was a lot of publicity nationally about that.” Said Mike Bowler, Former President of Delta Waverly Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club made the goal to fund the installation of new AEDs locally in Delta Township.

"The collaboration was with our Delta Waverly Rotary Foundation we worked directly with them and support from our club members and businesses from the area and we take that money and put it out for useful projects." Said, Nay.

They contacted the Waverly District Schools and Delta Townships parks to see if AEDs could be provided, the first unit was installed at the Waverly High School football field.

“I think that it is really good to have them in areas where not only do we have our students and it’s increasing our student safety, it’s also increasing community safety and giving more access to community members to use those spaces and be safe while doing so.” Said Jeff Parks, Student Activities and Grant Coordinator, Waverly Community Schools.

And more additions are planned such as adding a second AED to Delta Mills Park over by the playground area and another unit at Waverly Middle School to create quicker access.

“It will be great to have an AED and AED case in a place where I feel we really need it. It will increase the safety on our school grounds.” Said Kelly Blake, Superintendent, Waverly Community Schools.

