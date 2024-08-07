A Local Library and Food Bank join forces to combat food insecurity in Eaton County

According to Feeding America nearly 13% of our neighbors in Eaton County are dealing with food insecurity.

Delta Township District Library and The Greater Lansing Food Bank Teamed up to offer Grab and Go meal kits and Care kits.

Watch Video Above to see what the program has to offer.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Rising food costs, Things are difficult, right?” Said Maureen Budd, Delta Township Resident.

Parents like Maureen Budd take full advantage of Grab and Go meal kits offered by the Library.

“Every little thing helps, we have five kids between the ages of two and eight, we have a busy household” Said Budd.

According to Feeding America nearly 13% of our neighbors in Eaton County are dealing with some type of food insecurity, and the increase is ringing alarm bells.

“In the last two years, we have seen greater increases over those couple of years than we did during the 2008 financial crisis, so it really is unprecedented.” Said Michelle Lantz, CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

Programs targeting the need like Meet Up and Eat Up can only fill in so much of that need, that's where the Delta Township District Library and The Greater Lansing Food Bank Teamed up to offer Grab and Go meal kits and Care kits.

“It was just a natural segway for us, I had a meeting with somebody they said hey we have these, and then it was just a partnership that kinda grew.” Said Rebecca Campbell, Community Relations Coordinator at Delta Township District Library.

The Library offers the Grab and Go kits to anyone under the age of 18 and care kits to unhoused neighbors.

About 140 grab and go kits and 15 care kits are received and distributed every two weeks.

“Some people use it once a week, some people come back, I think it just is the need of the family, we don't ask any questions, we don’t take any information down, it’s really just come in if you need it.” Said Campbell.

As our neighbors continue to feel the impact of the economy

“Everything from the gas pumps to the grocery store, it just makes it that much harder to make ends meet, so they tend to give up food first so that they don’t become homeless. Parents tend to feed their children before they feed themselves. Said Lantz.

Recipients like Budd encourage our neighbors to take advantage of programs like these.

“I know many other families that receive these meal kits, and at first it feels kinda weird, getting free food, but, no, it's actually just a gift being given and it’s so helpful to our families, so I'd encourage families to receive what’s available and not feel uncomfortable doing it.” Said Budd.

Grab and Go meal kits are mainly distributed from 5-7 on Tuesday nights but can be picked up at regular library hours. Care Kits can also be picked up at those hours.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

