A local Grand Ledge business has created a thrift corner benefiting the House of Promise

The house of promise is a rehabilitation organization focused on helping women rebuild their lives after sexual abuse.

At the back of Tap House Boutique is a small thrift store where the profits are donated to a local nonprofit that's focused on helping women who have gone through tough situations.

“We were trying to think of the best way we can give back to the community and also recycle clothing” Said Martha Davis, Owner, Tap House Boutique.

A Dual purpose for a space that once went under utilized. Martha Davis, owner of the tap house boutique, decided to make the corner a charity project, donating profits to the house of promise.

“I definitely wanted to donate there because I’ve had stuff happen to me in the past and I know how it feels and so I wanted to be able to give to a place that I felt was definitely in need.” Said Davis.

The house of promise is a rehabilitation home helping women who were victims of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. Shari Montgomery, founder and executive director, explains.

“We help them rebuild their lives, they can be here up to two years, and we help them first through their trauma, PTSD, all of the things they come in contact with and then once we get them stable then we start helping them rebuild their lives.” Said Montgomery.

With expansion on the horizon, the timing of projects like the thrift corner couldn't come at a better time.

“We’re doubling in size, we are opening our second house in December, and we’re needing the community's help more than ever.” Said Montgomery.

Montgomery says a significant part of their funding comes through community members like Davis

“That’s what our whole story is, people like that in the community that say how can we help, what can we do and with them that’s in their wheelhouse that’s what they can do and it’s such a blessing to us. Said Montgomery.

And for Davis the opportunity for her to help is something that she’s more than willing to do.

“It warms you heart I guess to able to do something that you love to watch the community donate something for such a great cause and to be able to get people excited about purchasing clothing, they love to thrift shop, we still create style with what’s around here and with the boutique up front, need I say more, to give back to a cause that is so worthwhile so yeah it’s a great feeling.” Said Davis.

Neighbors can help contribute to the thrift corner, by donating lightly used clothes to the tap house boutique.

